South Africa's Sun International exits Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African hotel and gaming group Sun International said on Monday it had decided to exit Nigeria due to weak economic growth and clashes with regulators in the west African country.

In January Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launched a probe into Sun International initial investment in the Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"The Board has decided to exit Nigeria and steps will be taken to achieve this in a manner that does not erode further value," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)