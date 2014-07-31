FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun International gets green light to build $280 mln complex
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
July 31, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Sun International gets green light to build $280 mln complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South African gambling authorities have given Sun International the green light to build a 3 billion rand ($280.20 million) entertainment complex in the capital Pretoria, the casino and hotels operator said on Thursday.

Sun International, which will shut down another casino in the Pretoria region, will build a casino, hotel, conference centre and an indoor facility for concerts in an affluent part of the city.

The company also said it would have a management contract and hold an effective 74.9 percent of the development, which it has said could take about 36 months to complete. ($1 = 10.7067 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.