Sun International gets green light to build $280 mln complex

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South African gambling authorities have given Sun International the green light to build a 3 billion rand ($280.20 million) entertainment complex in the capital Pretoria, the casino and hotels operator said on Thursday.

Sun International, which will shut down another casino in the Pretoria region, will build a casino, hotel, conference centre and an indoor facility for concerts in an affluent part of the city.

The company also said it would have a management contract and hold an effective 74.9 percent of the development, which it has said could take about 36 months to complete. ($1 = 10.7067 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)