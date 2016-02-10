FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Life fourth-quarter profit rises on growth from Canada, Asia
February 10, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Sun Life fourth-quarter profit rises on growth from Canada, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, driven by strength in its Canadian, Asian and asset management businesses.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$536 million, or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$502 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Underlying earnings rose to C$1.05 a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 87 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)

