November 9, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 10 months ago

Canada's Sun Life Financial reports 21 pct jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly underlying profit, helped by strong growth in the United States and Canada.

The company's underlying net income rose to C$639 million ($476.2 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$528 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sun Life said on Wednesday net income rose 53 percent to C$737 million, or C$1.20 per share.

The insurer also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 percent to 42 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
