February 15, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.

The company's underlying net income fell to C$560 million ($428 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$646 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net income rose 35.8 percent to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per share. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

