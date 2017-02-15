FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q4 details)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc,, Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.

The company's underlying net income fell to C$560 million ($428 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$646 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Sun Life's underlying net income fell 9.7 percent in Canada, the company's biggest market, while it plunged 45 percent in the United States.

The Toronto-based company's net income rose 35.8 percent to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per share.

Total wealth sales rose 29.1 percent and life and health sales jumped 39.6 percent.

Sun Life's total assets under management rose 1.3 percent to C$903.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, last week reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and met a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of C$4 billion in 2016, helped by a strong performance in Asia. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.