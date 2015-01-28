FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Life buys U.S. asset manager Ryan Labs
January 28, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Sun Life buys U.S. asset manager Ryan Labs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc will buy New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in a deal the Canadian insurer hopes will help it win more business with U.S. pension funds and other institutional investors, Sun Life said on Wednesday.

Toronto-based Sun Life did not disclose the value of the deal for Ryan Labs, which specializes in liability driven investing and total return fixed-income strategies. It said the acquisition would not be material to its results.

The companies said Ryan Labs has about $5.1 billion in assets under management for clients across the United States.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

