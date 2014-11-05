FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life Financial posts 3rd-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Sun Life Financial posts 3rd-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported a third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher revenue and an 18 percent increase in assets under management.

Sun Life reported net income of C$435 million ($382.01 million), or 71 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$520 million, or 84 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Year-earlier results included charges related to the sale of its U.S. annuities business.

The company said operating net income from continuing operations was 76 Canadian cents per share. Analysts had expected an underlying profit of 74 Canadian cents a share.

U.S. $1 = 1.1387 Canadian dollar Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.