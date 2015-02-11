FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life Financial posts lower 4th-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Sun Life Financial posts lower 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, even as its revenue rose and assets under management climbed 15 percent to a record high.

Sun Life reported net income of C$502 million ($397.75 million), or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared with a profit of C$550 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The company said net income from continuing operations was 81 Canadian cents per share.

$1 = 1.2621 Canadian dollars Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.