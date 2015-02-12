FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life says on track to look at dividend payout this year
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sun Life says on track to look at dividend payout this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial said on Thursday it was on track to consider a dividend increase in 2015, as it suggested last year, even though Canada’s third-largest insurer reported lower-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter of 2014.

“In doing so, we will look at where we are relative to the 40 to 50 percent dividend ratio payout range we’ve previously communicated. We finished 2014 at the higher end of that range, and as we look through 2015, we expect to move down in that range and so we are still on track to revisit the dividend this year,” Chief Executive Dean Connor told analysts on a conference call.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.