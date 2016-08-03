FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sun Life expands further in Asia through Hong Kong acquisition
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Sun Life expands further in Asia through Hong Kong acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc said on Wednesday it will acquire the pension business of FWD Hong Kong in the latest stage of its rapid expansion in Asia.

The Toronto-based company has embarked on a flurry of takeovers in Asia in the past three years, hoping to take advantage of the region's burgeoning middle class as they look to save and invest.

"Expanding our pension business is a key priority for our Asia operations and deepens our wealth business in the region," said Dean Connor, Sun Life's President and CEO.

The financial details of the FWD Hong Kong transaction were not disclosed.

Sun Life said the acquisition will take its Hong Kong units' assets under management to C$5.8 billion ($4.4 billion).

$1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.