FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canada's Sun Life Financial profit slumps 34 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Canada's Sun Life Financial profit slumps 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported a near 34 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by volatile equity markets following the Brexit vote and low interest rates.

Sun Life's net income fell to C$480 million ($368 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$726 million, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The company's underlying net income, which excludes the impact of interest rates and equity market movements, fell to C$554 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, from C$615 million, or C$1 per share. ($1 = C$1.3050) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.