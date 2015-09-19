FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Pharma to sell two marketing divisions to Strides Arcolab
September 19, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Sun Pharma to sell two marketing divisions to Strides Arcolab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd at its research and development center in Mumbai April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s top drugmaker by sales, said on Saturday it had agreed to sell two divisions marketing central nervous system drugs to Strides Arcolab Ltd for 1.65 billion rupees ($25 million).

Sun Pharma, which last year bought domestic peer Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, in July said it may sell low-margin businesses it deemed do not hold long-term value.

Under the latest deal, Strides Arcolab will take over Ranbaxy’s Solus and Solus Care divisions, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

($1 = 65.8582 rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
