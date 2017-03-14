FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
India's Sun Pharma says FDA to lift ban on Mohali drug plant
March 14, 2017

India's Sun Pharma says FDA to lift ban on Mohali drug plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators plan to lift a ban on its Mohali plant in northern India, allowing the company to restart supplies from there after four years.

Sun gained the plant along with its acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2015 and has been attempting to fix quality control problems there that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified in 2013.

Sun said the FDA informed it on Monday that it plans to lift the ban. "This proposed action will clear the path for Sun Pharma to supply approved products from the Mohali facility to the US market, subject to normal US FDA regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Sun's shares were up 6 percent at 722 rupees at 822 GMT in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

