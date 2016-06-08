India's Sun Pharma enters dermatology segment to expand retail offering

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it had entered the dermatology segment as part of an initiative to further expand its retail offerings.

The world’s fifth biggest generic drug maker launched a new dermatology product - Suncros - a sunscreen brand which was earlier available only as a branded prescription product.

The product will form the fourth part of its global consumer healthcare business vertical which currently markets dietary supplements, analgesics and antacids.

The company also said it was evaluating options to grow the vertical further through new product categories and acquisitions. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)