10 months ago
India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit beats estimates
November 10, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker, reported on Thursday a quarterly profit that more than doubled from last year, outpacing analysts' expectations.

Net profit for July-September rose to 22.35 billion rupees ($335.79 million) from 10.29 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts expected an average profit of 16.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
