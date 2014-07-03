FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Pharma recalls 200 vials of cancer drug - FDA
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sun Pharma recalls 200 vials of cancer drug - FDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is recalling 200 vials of the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine in the United States due to a lack of assurance of sterility, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.

The drug being recalled was manufactured by Sun Pharma's unit Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd at its plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the FDA said in a post on its website. (1.usa.gov/1o3E8fS)

The voluntary recall was initiated in April and was classified by the FDA as Class II, meaning that use of or exposure to the recalled drug may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

This marks Sun Pharma’s second drug recall this year. In January, the company started a voluntary recall of about 2,528 bottles of its generic version of diabetes drug Glumetza, after it received a customer complaint that one of the bottles contained tablets of an epilepsy drug. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.