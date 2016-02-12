FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharma's Q3 profit beats estimates
February 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharma's Q3 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, reported a third-quarter net profit outpacing analysts’ estimates, lifting its shares up as much as 6.5 percent.

The world’s fifth-largest generic drugmaker’s net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were 14.17 billion rupees ($207.52 million), compared with 14.25 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a net profit of 13.16 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.2350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

