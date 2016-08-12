FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sun Pharma Q1 profit boosted by Gleevec generic
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

India's Sun Pharma Q1 profit boosted by Gleevec generic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by its exclusive launch of the first generic version of leukaemia drug Gleevec in the United States.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 20.34 billion rupees ($304.17 million). Sun had reported a profit of 5.56 billion rupees a year ago, hurt by a big charge related to remediation costs at its drug factories.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 19.04 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sun launched its generic Gleevec in February, pricing it about 30 percent lower than the original drug's annual price of around $90,000. The company has a six-month exclusivity on the market, and hopes to poach a third of the sales in that time, Sun's North American chief executive Kal Sundaram told Reuters in February.

$1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

