India's Sun Pharma Oct-Dec profit down 6.9 pct

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, on Saturday reported an 6.9 percent fall in its net quarterly profit, falling short of expectations.

Sun Pharma’s net profit during the October-December period was 14.25 billion rupees compared to 15.31 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Net income decreased to 43.62 billion rupees, from 44.47 rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.48 billion rupees. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Kim Coghill)