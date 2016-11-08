FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mauritius resort operator Sun Ltd reports smaller June-Sept loss
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

Mauritius resort operator Sun Ltd reports smaller June-Sept loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Ltd's reported a smaller pretax loss for the June to September quarter of 301.19 million rupees ($8.46 million) citing lower costs related to closures of some of its resorts for renovations.

Sun Ltd, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in Mauritius and the Maldives, said its loss per share fell to 1.94 rupees from 3.06 rupees a year earlier, when it reported a loss of 384.96 million.

Revenue rose to 1.032 billion rupees from 783.85 million a year earlier.

Closure costs in the quarter amounted to 52.3 million rupees, down from 169 million a year earlier.

But finance costs rose by 14 percent due to higher net debt as a result of acquisitions and renovations.

"In the coming quarter, forward bookings currently show encouraging occupancy trends coupled with robust room rate growth," the company said in a statement.

$1 = 35.5900 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
