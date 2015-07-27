FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunac China to buy $517 mln Chengdu residential, commercial properties
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sunac China to buy $517 mln Chengdu residential, commercial properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it would buy seven residential and commercial properties projects in Chengdu for a total of 3.21 billion yuan ($517 million) as it strengthens its foothold in southwestern China.

The Hong Kong-listed developer will take over the properties and debt owed by the sellers, including C C Land Holdings , it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday. The deals will be financed by internal resources, it said.

Sunac’s expansion comes a few months after it scrapped a takeover offer for debt-strapped smaller rival Kaisa Group Holdings, saying “certain conditions precedent (tot he deal) have not been fulfilled”.

$1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.