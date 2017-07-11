Sunac China shares jump after $9.3 billion deal with Dalian Wanda

FILE PHOTO: Sunac China Holdings Ltd logo is seen during a exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, May 25, 2015. Picture taken May 25, 2015. China Daily/via

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Sunac China Holdings Ltd raced nearly 7 percent on resumption of trade on Tuesday, a day after the acquisitive developer agreed to buy tourism projects and hotels from Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group for $9.3 billion.

Sunac's shares, which have more than doubled in value this year, were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of news of the agreement, the second-biggest real estate deal ever in China, according to Reuters data. The companies are expected to sign an agreement by the end of this month.

Shares of Sunac, which has a market value of HK$57.8 billion ($7.40 billion), reversed losses in early trade and gained as much as 6.8 percent to HK$15.8. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.8 percent.

"This cooperation will add a large number of prime land reserves and property assets for the company at a reasonable cost," Sunac said in a statement on Tuesday, citing reasons for the deal.

It said it will continue to discuss and cooperate with Wanda in other projects as well as movies and other areas in future.

After the deal, Wanda will still be responsible for the operation of the properties, and Sunac will pay an annual management consulting fee for 13 theme parks of 50 million yuan each to Wanda for a contract term of 20 years, according to the statement.

The developer has a negative outlook from Moody's, which said in April Sunac's leverage had deteriorated significantly due to large amounts of debt it had raised to support acquisitions.