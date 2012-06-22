FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Sunac spends $530 mln to team with Greentown
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 22, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Chinese developer Sunac spends $530 mln to team with Greentown

Alex Frew McMillan

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings said on Friday that it plans to pay 3.37 billion yuan ($529.52 million) in cash to buy stakes in property projects from debt-heavy luxury home builder Greentown China.

Sunac said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it was spending the money to take a 50 percent interest in a joint venture with Greentown.

The joint venture is buying nine projects previously held entirely by Greentown, in the cities of Shanghai, Suzhou, Wuxi, Changzhou and Tianjin, including high-rise apartments, low-rise villas and a stake in a villa golf-course development.

Trading in the shares of both Greentown and Sunac was suspended in Hong Kong on Friday. Sunac has requested for trading to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The move comes two weeks after Greentown, based in the city of Hangzhou, said it planned to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) by selling stock and convertible bonds to Hong Kong-based conglomerate Wharf Holdings. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.