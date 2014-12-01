FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunac China says considering termination to Greentown deal
December 1, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sunac China says considering termination to Greentown deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Property developer Sunac China said on Monday it is considering possible adjustment to the acquisition of peer Greentown China, including termination of the deal, confirming months of reports for the first time.

The company said the termination would be made upon full refund of the consideration that it has paid. Other adjustments would be subject to shares to be acquired and other terms, Sunac said in a statement.

Sunac announced in May it would buy a 24.3 percent stake in Greentown for $773.8 million.

The company added the Hong Kong securities regulator has not made any ruling that the acquisition would trigger any general offer obligation on any party but it has expressed such concerns. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)

