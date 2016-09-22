Developer Sunac China to buy 17 pct of enlarged Jinke Property for $600 mln

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said late on Wednesday that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent stake in smaller peer Jinke Property's enlarged capital for 4 billion yuan ($599.75 million) in a private placement.

This comes after Sunac said on Sunday it would purchase Legend Holdings' China property assets for $2.1 billion.

Sunac, which has been on a M&A drive over the past two years, attempted to merge with Greentown China and buy troubled Kaisa Group, but both deals fell through.

"(Sunac) is optimistic about the future prospects of Jinke Property and believes that the subscription is a good investment opportunity and will bring good investment returns," Sunac said in a statement last night, citing Jinke's presence in core second-tier cities.

The Chinese real estate industry is seeing a surge in home prices and sales in first- and second-tier cities, while smaller cities are still under pressure from large housing overhang.

The payment is due Friday evening, said Sunac. Jinke will raise a total of 4.5 billion yuan in the private placement, according to a company statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange. Other investors are Hwabao Trust and Chongqing International Trust with 1.9 percent and 0.2 percent shares of the enlarged capital, respectively.

Shares of Sunac climbed 1.2 percent in early trades on Thursday, while those of Jinke jumped by the daily 10 percent limit.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday the deal with Legend would strengthen Sunac's operational depth in the cities it forayed into over the past year, namely the second-tier cities.

Fitch, however, said it would consider rating action if Sunac's expansion increased its leverage above 45 percent.

The developer's net debt to adjusted inventory ratio rose to over 40 percent after the deal with Legend and other land acquisition in the second half, from 25 percent at the end of 2015.

Moody's also said on Tuesday the Legend deal is credit negative as the acquisition would keep the company's debt leverage at elevated levels. ($1 = 6.6695 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)