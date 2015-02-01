Sunac China to buy two Kaisa units, stakes in two others

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy two units of troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group and to acquire majority stakes in two others.

The two companies said in separate stock exchange filings that Sunac would acquire Kaisa’s units Shanghai Rongwan and Shanghai Qingwan, along with their shareholders’ loans.

Sunac would also acquire 51 percent stake in Shanghai Yingwan and Shanghai Chengwan, as well as Shanghai Yingwan’s shareholders’ loans.

The total consideration for Shanghai Chengwan and Shanghai Yingwan is 598.6 million yuan ($96.5 million), Kaisa Group said.

The Shanghai Qingwan unit will be purchased for the sum of 1.17 billion yuan and Shanghai Rongwan for 609.6 million yuan, it said.