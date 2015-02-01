FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunac China to buy two Kaisa units, stakes in two others
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 1, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Sunac China to buy two Kaisa units, stakes in two others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy two units of troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group and to acquire majority stakes in two others.

The two companies said in separate stock exchange filings that Sunac would acquire Kaisa’s units Shanghai Rongwan and Shanghai Qingwan, along with their shareholders’ loans.

Sunac would also acquire 51 percent stake in Shanghai Yingwan and Shanghai Chengwan, as well as Shanghai Yingwan’s shareholders’ loans.

The total consideration for Shanghai Chengwan and Shanghai Yingwan is 598.6 million yuan ($96.5 million), Kaisa Group said.

The Shanghai Qingwan unit will be purchased for the sum of 1.17 billion yuan and Shanghai Rongwan for 609.6 million yuan, it said.

$1=6.2 Chinese yuan Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.