FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China property firm Sunac says Kaisa takeover can be completed
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

China property firm Sunac says Kaisa takeover can be completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - The chairman of property developer Sunac China Holdings said on Tuesday he believed a takeover deal of troubled smaller peer Kaisa Group Holdings could be completed.

Sunac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hongbin Sun was speaking days after a group of Kaisa bondholders rejected a company proposal to restructure its $2.5 billion debt, which had raised concerns about the Sunac deal.

Sunac agreed in February to buy a 49.25 percent stake in Kaisa for $586.9 million. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.