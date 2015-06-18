Former suitor says China Kaisa's book value per share fell to zero

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - The unaudited accounts of Chinese developer Kaisa Group show the troubled company’s book value per share had fallen to zero, a former suitor who subsequently pulled out of the deal said on Thursday.

Sunac China Holdings chairman and chief executive officer Hongbin Sun told reporters at a company event that he had decided to terminate the purchase after noting Kaisa’s net asset per share before amortization had fallen to zero, in its yet-to-be published 2014 financial report.

Kaisa has said the accounts are yet to be made public and it has applied for additional time to publish them because “auditors have indicated that they need additional audit evidence”. Trading in its shares has been halted since March 15.

“The financial report provided by Kaisa showed its net asset per share was HK$$4.5, and I bought the company for HK$1.8. But after we started the due diligence on Kaisa, I found out its net asset per share was only zero,” Sun said.

Kaisa’s investor relations official Frank Chen said the company is still working on the 2014 financial report and the report is not ready yet.

Sunac last month scrapped a takeover offer for smaller rival Kaisa, renewing investor uncertainty over Kaisa’s ability to repay almost $11 billion in debt.

Sunac’s almost $600 million takeover proposal, made in February, was a financial lifeline for Kaisa, which became the first Chinese developer to default on an offshore coupon payment in April after the authorities imposed a sales blockade and several executives quit late last year.

Kaisa bonds due 2017 were down 2 points at 64.5/68 on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)