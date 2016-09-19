Sunac China in $2.1 bln property deal with Legend

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property businesses for a consideration of 13.8 billion yuan ($2.07 billion) from Legend Holdings, according to a stock exchange notification.

After the transaction is completed, Sunac will own 42 property projects via companies in 16 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Hangzhou, according to the notification. ($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)