September 19, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

Sunac China in $2.1 bln property deal with Legend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property businesses for a consideration of 13.8 billion yuan ($2.07 billion) from Legend Holdings, according to a stock exchange notification.

After the transaction is completed, Sunac will own 42 property projects via companies in 16 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Hangzhou, according to the notification. ($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
