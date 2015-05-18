Developer Sunac China signs deals with Greentown China

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd has signed a series of agreements with Greentown China Holdings Ltd following a long-running dispute over the fate of their joint ventures.

Sunac said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong late on Sunday that the transactions, ranging from joint ventures with Greentown China to the disposal and acquisition of assets to or from Greentown China, will enable it to consolidate its control over a range of projects.

Sunac and Greentown have been locked in a dispute over their joint ventures in mainland China.

