China's Sun Art Retail says Q1 profit rises 16 pct

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China’s largest hypermarket chain in market capitalisation, said on Wednesday first-quarter net profit rose 16 percent from a year earlier as it continued to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities.

Net profit rose to 1.06 billion yuan for three months ended in March, with revenue rising 12.9 percent year-on-year to 25.4 billion yuan, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , had said in March that it plans to open more than 50 new stores in China this year as it increasingly taps growth in less developed cities.