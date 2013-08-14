FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese hypermarket chain Sun Art H1 profit up 14.8 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese hypermarket chain Sun Art H1 profit up 14.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s biggest hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group Ltd posted an 14.8 percent increase in first-half net profit as an increase in the number of its stores helped it shrug off an economic slowdown.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said on Wednesday its first-half net profit was 1.576 billion yuan ($257.44 million) for six months ended in June, up from 1.373 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.57 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Louise Heavens

