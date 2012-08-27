FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Sun Art Retail H1 profit rises 75 pct, beating estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 27, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

China's Sun Art Retail H1 profit rises 75 pct, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China’s biggest hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 75 percent, beating forecasts, signalling the company’s resilience to an economic slowdown thanks to cost controls and as it expanded its retail network.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said its first-half net profit was 1.37 billion yuan ($215.52 million), up from 784 million yuan a year earlier.

That was higher than two analysts’ forecast for a range of 1.1 billion yuan to 1.28 billion yuan.

Turnover rose to 39.4 billion yuan from 34.5 billion yuan in the same period last year. Same-stores sales growth was 4.3 percent.

The company opened 10 new hypermarkets during the first half, bringing its total to 240 hypermarkets in the mainland. ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.