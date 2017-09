Dec 15 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Inc, which produces coke used in steelmaking, said it would more than halve its annual coal production and cut 175 jobs due to weak prices.

The company said it would reduce its annual coal production to 500,000 tons from 1.1 million.

The company had about 1,344 employees in the United States and about 233 employees at its cokemaking facility in Vitoria, Brazil as of Dec. 31, 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)