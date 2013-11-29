FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Suncor CFO resigns, to join Canadian Pacific
November 29, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Suncor CFO resigns, to join Canadian Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of outgoing Suncor CFO to Bart Demosky from Brian Demosky in paragraph 2)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s No.1 oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc’s chief financial officer left the company after four years in the role to join Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Suncor Energy said an announcement for Bart Demosky’s replacement would be made in due course.

Demosky takes over from Brian Grassby as Canadian Pacific’s CFO, the company said.

Billionaire investor William Ackman won a proxy fight and installed a new chief executive at Canadian Pacific last year.

The company, Canada’s second-largest railway, said in October that Ackman had sold 6 million company shares, but his firm, Pershing Square, remains the biggest shareholder with a 10 percent stake.

Shares of Suncor Energy closed at C$36.52 while shares of Canadian Pacific closed at C$160.71 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

