Suncor eyes Chinese help for oil sands projects-CEO

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy is seeking partnerships with Chinese companies to help build its oil sands projects as Canada’s top oil producer and refiner struggles with ballooning costs, its top executive said on Wednesday.

“The availability of highly skilled labour is a challenge to oil sands, so we are looking at the option to help with that,” said Steven Williams, who became president and chief executive officer of Canada’s largest oil sands producer earlier this year.

“One of the reasons I am here is to see whether China can compete in the EPC (equipment, procurement and construction) world,” he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an energy conference in Beijing, adding that he had held preliminary discussions with some Chinese companies on potential cooperation.

Williams said Suncor can meet its target of increasing its oil sands production capacity by about 10 percent per year through 2020.

Suncor and joint-venture partner Total SA are planning the largest expansion project yet in oil sands: the construction of two new mines and an upgrader capable of producing 200,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude oil.

The two companies have not released cost estimates for the project, and they do not expect to make a final decision on whether to go ahead until next year.

But already concerns that inflation could squeeze profit margins have been said to be a factor behind a 25 percent drop in Suncor’s share price over the past 12 months.