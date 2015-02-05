FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor no longer shipping crude by rail to U.S. Gulf Coast
February 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Suncor no longer shipping crude by rail to U.S. Gulf Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy is no longer shipping crude by rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast because it is not economic to do so at current prices, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

The company is still shipping crude by rail to its refinery in Montreal, Quebec.

“Rail into Montreal is marginal and rail to the Gulf Coast is not economic at this time so we are currently not railing to the Gulf Coast,” Williams said in a fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

