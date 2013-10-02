FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor running short of diesel in Western Canada
October 2, 2013 / 9:24 PM / 4 years ago

Suncor running short of diesel in Western Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s largest integrated oil company, said on Wednesday that it is running short of diesel fuel in parts of Western Canada.

Nicole Fisher, a spokeswoman for the company, said several of its commercial “Petro Pass” locations have run short of the fuel, but retail stations are unlikely to be affected and Suncor is acquiring alternative supplies.

Fisher did not say what caused the shortage. The company operates a 140,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta.

