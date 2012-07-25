FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor drills dry delineation well in North Sea
July 25, 2012 / 6:59 AM / 5 years ago

Suncor drills dry delineation well in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy has drilled a dry delineation well in the Beta field about 20 kilometres northwest of Snorre field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

“The well encountered reservoir rocks in the Statfjord formation from the Early Jurassic Age, with reservoir quality as expected. However, the well was dry,” the NPD said.

Suncor has a 65 percent stake in production licence 375 B, with its partners Talisman holding 20 percent and Wintershall 15 percent.

Before the well was drilled, the resource estimate for the discovery was between 7 million and 40 million cubic metres of recoverable oil.

Delineation wells are drilled to determine the extent of the reserves and likley production.

