Suncor plans to start linefill on Keystone South in Q4 2013 -CEO
October 31, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Suncor plans to start linefill on Keystone South in Q4 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc expects to begin line fill on TransCanada Corp’s new Keystone South pipeline in the fourth quarter of 2013, Chief Executive Steve Williams said during a conference call on Thursday.

The new pipeline, also known as the Gulf Coast project pipeline, will enable Suncor, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, to ship 50,000 barrels per day of heavy crude to Texas refineries, Williams said.

Suncor is also preparing to commission crude by rail offloading facilities at its 130,000 bpd Montreal refinery to ship up to 40,000 barrels per day on inland crude by rail.

