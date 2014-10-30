FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First oil from North Sea Golden Eagle project expected soon - Suncor
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

First oil from North Sea Golden Eagle project expected soon - Suncor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Golden Eagle project in the UK North Sea has moved ahead of schedule with first oil expected “any day now”, Suncor Energy chief executive officer Steve Williams said on Thursday in a third quarter conference call.

Williams also said the $3 billion project remains on budget.

Suncor has a 26.69 percent interest in Golden Eagle project, which is majority-owned and operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state company CNOOC. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.