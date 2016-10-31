FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
HollyFrontier to buy Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

HollyFrontier to buy Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 billion ($844.2 million).

The deal will immediately add to HollyFrontier's earnings per share and cash flow, the company said on Monday.

Reuters last week reported that HollyFrontier was in advanced talks to acquire Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1 billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.