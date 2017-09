OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s oil and gas explorer Suncor Energy drilled a dry well in the central part of the North Sea about 5 kilometres west of the Balder field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

Suncor holds 60 percent of the licence 571, and Norway’s Statoil owns 40 percent. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)