3 months ago
#Market News
May 8, 2017

Suncor to apply to build new oil sands project in northern Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.

The Lewis project, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, will be developed in stages and produce for an estimated 25-40 years.

Suncor said it has not yet formally sanctioned the project, but if it goes ahead construction could begin in 2024, with first steam being pumped into the reservoir to liquefy and extract tarry bitumen in 2027.

The Calgary-based company also said it is exploring new technologies to develop the Lewis resource, such as using solvents or electromagnetic heating instead of steam for bitumen extraction. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

