9 months ago
Suncor Energy expects higher production, lower spending in 2017
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

Suncor Energy expects higher production, lower spending in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy said it expects its production to grow by more than 13 percent next year and forecasts its spending to fall by more than C$1 billion ($746.21 million).

Oil producers continue to keep a tight lid on spending to cope with a 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014.

Suncor set a budget of C$4.8 billion-C$5.2 billion for 2017 and forecast average production of 680,000-720,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). ($1 = 1.3401 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
