Suncor 2nd-qtr operating profit falls as lower crude price bites

VANCOUVER, July 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, reported a drop in second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday, as lower crude prices outweighed increased production.

The Calgary-based energy producer’s operating profit, which excludes one-time items, fell to C$906 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$1.14 billion, or 77 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Suncor’s net profit was C$729 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share. That compared with a profit of C$211 million, or 14 Canadians cents per share, in the second quarter of 2014, when the company was hit with impairment charges related to its Joslyn project and other assets.