FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor turns to loss on low oil, foreign exchange loss
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Suncor turns to loss on low oil, foreign exchange loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, reported a loss on Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled by half and a foreign exchange loss cut into profits.

The company’s net loss was C$341 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$1.49 billion, or C$1.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2014.

Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell sharply to C$175 million, or 12 Canadian cents, from C$1.793 billion, or C$1.22 per share, in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.