FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor posts net loss in third quarter on unrealized FX loss
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 12:22 AM / in 2 years

Suncor posts net loss in third quarter on unrealized FX loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s largest oil and gas company, on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss due to an unrealized after-tax foreign exchange loss of C$786 million ($595.91 million) on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt.

Suncor’s operating profit, which excludes one-time items, fell to C$410 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, from C$1.306 billion, or 89 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The net loss was C$376 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share. In the year-prior quarter net earnings were C$919 million, 63 Canadian cents per share.

Overall, Suncor produced a total of 566,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 519,300 in the third quarter of 2014. ($1 = 1.3190 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.