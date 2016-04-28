FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor posts operating loss on drop in oil price
April 28, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

Suncor posts operating loss on drop in oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s largest oil and gas company, on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit driven by foreign exchange gains, but it fell to an operating loss on lower oil prices.

The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$257 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$341 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, in the same quarter of last year.

Excluding one-time items, Suncor posted an operating loss of C$500 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, compared with an operating profit of C$175 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Leslie Adler

